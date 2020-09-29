Zacks: Analysts Expect Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) to Post -$0.62 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) will announce earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Atreca’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.53) and the lowest is ($0.79). Atreca reported earnings of ($0.50) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Atreca will report full year earnings of ($2.68) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.85) to ($2.52). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.00) to ($1.91). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Atreca.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.05.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Atreca from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Atreca in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub lowered Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Atreca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.20.

In related news, insider Norman Michael Greenberg sold 10,272 shares of Atreca stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $224,237.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,237.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tito Serafini sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,831. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,054 shares of company stock worth $960,284. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Atreca by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,863,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,841,000 after purchasing an additional 551,189 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Atreca by 142.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 282,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 166,100 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Atreca by 772.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 138,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 122,797 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atreca by 89.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 171,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 80,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Atreca during the second quarter worth $834,000. 50.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BCEL traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.91. 1,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,367. Atreca has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $29.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.72 million, a P/E ratio of -5.08 and a beta of -0.27.

Atreca Company Profile

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in preclinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

