Zacks: Analysts Expect AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to Post $17.26 EPS

Analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $17.26 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for AutoZone’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $15.76 and the highest estimate coming in at $18.59. AutoZone reported earnings of $14.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AutoZone will report full year earnings of $73.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $69.96 to $79.29. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $82.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $75.92 to $92.11. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AutoZone.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported $30.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $24.74 by $6.19. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.72% and a negative return on equity of 115.57%. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

AZO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $1,425.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,300.00 to $1,320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,140.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,380.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,301.56.

Shares of AZO stock traded up $2.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,158.08. The stock had a trading volume of 562 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,081. AutoZone has a fifty-two week low of $684.91 and a fifty-two week high of $1,274.41. The firm has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,199.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,090.52.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 104.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,069,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,290,000 after acquiring an additional 547,747 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at $276,856,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at $4,837,000. Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in AutoZone by 204.8% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 135,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,860,000 after buying an additional 91,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in AutoZone by 1,719.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 91,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,691,000 after buying an additional 86,863 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

