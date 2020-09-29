Zacks: Analysts Expect Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) to Announce -$0.03 EPS

Analysts predict that Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) will report earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Covanta’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($0.06). Covanta reported earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 130%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Covanta will report full-year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.34). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.03). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Covanta.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.09. Covanta had a negative return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.27 million.

CVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Covanta in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.50 to $11.50 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Covanta presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Covanta by 300.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 137,989 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 103,543 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Covanta during the 2nd quarter worth $140,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Covanta by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 106,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 73,525 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Covanta during the 2nd quarter worth $941,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Covanta during the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. 72.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVA stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.91. 9,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,122,248. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -53.00 and a beta of 1.24. Covanta has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $17.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 25th. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio is 457.14%.

Covanta Company Profile

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

