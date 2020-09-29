Zacks: Analysts Expect Golden Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:GDEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $165.21 Million

Analysts expect Golden Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:GDEN) to post $165.21 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Golden Entertainment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $172.80 million and the lowest is $156.22 million. Golden Entertainment reported sales of $243.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 32.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will report full-year sales of $630.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $627.14 million to $634.07 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $798.00 million, with estimates ranging from $766.16 million to $820.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Golden Entertainment.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($2.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.90) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $75.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.18 million. Golden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 39.72% and a negative net margin of 16.69%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GDEN shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Shares of GDEN stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,555. Golden Entertainment has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $21.67. The company has a market cap of $398.89 million, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDEN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Golden Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $1,661,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $314,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Golden Entertainment by 2,695.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 5,418 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Golden Entertainment by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 310,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1060 Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. 1060 Capital LLC now owns 171,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 46,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.77% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Golden Entertainment (GDEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.