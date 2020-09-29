Zacks: Analysts Expect Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) to announce $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Golub Capital BDC’s earnings. Golub Capital BDC posted earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will report full-year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.22. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Golub Capital BDC.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. Golub Capital BDC had a positive return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. The business had revenue of $73.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.14 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

In other news, CEO David Golub bought 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.45 per share, for a total transaction of $560,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,093.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.87 per share, with a total value of $386,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 666,151 shares of company stock valued at $8,467,593 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,288 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,306 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 25,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,349 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GBDC traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.12. 1,987 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 844,931. Golub Capital BDC has a 1 year low of $9.08 and a 1 year high of $18.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.93 and a 200 day moving average of $11.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.84%. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 91.34%.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

