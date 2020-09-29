Zacks: Analysts Expect Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) Will Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) will post $0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Jeld-Wen’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. Jeld-Wen reported earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 57.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Jeld-Wen will report full-year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.82. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Jeld-Wen.

Get Jeld-Wen alerts:

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.29. Jeld-Wen had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $992.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JELD shares. Bank of America upgraded Jeld-Wen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jeld-Wen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Jeld-Wen from $13.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. BofA Securities raised Jeld-Wen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Jeld-Wen from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jeld-Wen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.96.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JELD. FMR LLC increased its stake in Jeld-Wen by 103.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,129,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,851,000 after buying an additional 3,627,176 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Jeld-Wen by 6.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,934,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,474,000 after purchasing an additional 398,027 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Jeld-Wen in the first quarter valued at about $2,924,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its position in Jeld-Wen by 25.9% in the first quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,276,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,419,000 after purchasing an additional 262,726 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jeld-Wen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,977,000. 60.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JELD traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $22.15. The company had a trading volume of 6,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,824. Jeld-Wen has a 52-week low of $6.06 and a 52-week high of $27.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 46.46, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Jeld-Wen Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jeld-Wen (JELD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jeld-Wen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jeld-Wen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.