Zacks: Analysts Expect KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:KREF) Will Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:KREF) will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust posted earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will report full year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.84. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust.

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 21.52%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Citigroup cut KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.50 price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.92.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 20,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $382,154.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Value Spn-Kref Holdin Tactical sold 16,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $297,825.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,570 shares of company stock worth $2,476,884 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 312.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KREF traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.35. The company had a trading volume of 9,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,552. The company has a current ratio of 517.56, a quick ratio of 517.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.20. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 1-year low of $6.84 and a 1-year high of $22.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.52%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 102.99%.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (KREF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.