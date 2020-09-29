Zacks: Analysts Expect Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A) to Post $0.20 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A) to post earnings per share of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lions Gate Entertainment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.17. Lions Gate Entertainment reported earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lions Gate Entertainment will report full-year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $1.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $1.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lions Gate Entertainment.

Get Lions Gate Entertainment alerts:

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.13. Lions Gate Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a positive return on equity of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $813.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.91 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LGF.A. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.08.

Shares of LGF.A stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 483,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,786. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.50, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.77. Lions Gate Entertainment has a 1-year low of $4.18 and a 1-year high of $11.73.

Lions Gate Entertainment Company Profile

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

See Also: What is the market perform rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lions Gate Entertainment (LGF.A)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lions Gate Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lions Gate Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.