Zacks: Analysts Expect Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.95 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT) to announce ($0.95) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Scorpio Bulkers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.26) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.43). Scorpio Bulkers reported earnings of ($0.30) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 216.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Scorpio Bulkers will report full-year earnings of ($7.11) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.41) to $0.26. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Scorpio Bulkers.

Get Scorpio Bulkers alerts:

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported ($3.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.78) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $26.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.64 million. Scorpio Bulkers had a negative net margin of 82.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Scorpio Bulkers from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Scorpio Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Scorpio Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Scorpio Bulkers from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Scorpio Bulkers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of NYSE:SALT traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.66. 14,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,614. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Scorpio Bulkers has a 12-month low of $10.85 and a 12-month high of $77.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Scorpio Bulkers’s payout ratio is 1.68%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Scorpio Bulkers during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Scorpio Bulkers by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,537 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 5,049 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 124.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 12,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Bulkers during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors own 28.14% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Bulkers Company Profile

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. The company owns and operates 55 vessels, including 54 wholly-owned or finance leased drybulk vessels comprising 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 37 Ultramax vessels; and 1 time chartered-in Ultramax vessel.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Scorpio Bulkers (SALT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.