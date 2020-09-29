Zacks: Analysts Expect Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.95 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 29th, 2020

Wall Street brokerages expect Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT) to announce ($0.95) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Scorpio Bulkers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.26) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.43). Scorpio Bulkers reported earnings of ($0.30) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 216.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Scorpio Bulkers will report full-year earnings of ($7.11) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.41) to $0.26. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Scorpio Bulkers.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported ($3.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.78) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $26.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.64 million. Scorpio Bulkers had a negative net margin of 82.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Scorpio Bulkers from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Scorpio Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Scorpio Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Scorpio Bulkers from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Scorpio Bulkers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of NYSE:SALT traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.66. 14,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,614. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Scorpio Bulkers has a 12-month low of $10.85 and a 12-month high of $77.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Scorpio Bulkers’s payout ratio is 1.68%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Scorpio Bulkers during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Scorpio Bulkers by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,537 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 5,049 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 124.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 12,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Bulkers during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors own 28.14% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Bulkers Company Profile

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. The company owns and operates 55 vessels, including 54 wholly-owned or finance leased drybulk vessels comprising 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 37 Ultramax vessels; and 1 time chartered-in Ultramax vessel.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Scorpio Bulkers (SALT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT)

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.