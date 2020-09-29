Zacks: Analysts Expect Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) to Announce -$0.07 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) will announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Snap’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Snap reported earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). The company had revenue of $454.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.64 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 49.08% and a negative net margin of 57.18%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNAP shares. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Snap from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Snap from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Snap from $21.50 to $27.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Snap from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.35.

In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $209,607.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,481,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,751,774.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total transaction of $661,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,616,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,208,504.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,547,084 shares of company stock worth $101,322,891.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Snap by 15.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 219,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 28,971 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 109.3% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 940,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,186,000 after purchasing an additional 491,300 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Snap by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 518,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,169,000 after buying an additional 246,286 shares during the period. MIK Capital LP acquired a new stake in Snap during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,467,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Snap by 174.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 4,612 shares in the last quarter. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SNAP traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.99. 382,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,766,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 5.99. The company has a market cap of $37.82 billion, a PE ratio of -33.61 and a beta of 1.64. Snap has a 52-week low of $7.89 and a 52-week high of $26.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.30.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

