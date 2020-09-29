Zacks: Analysts Expect Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Analysts predict that Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) will announce $0.17 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Teck Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the lowest is $0.02. Teck Resources reported earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 69.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teck Resources will report full-year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $1.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $2.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Teck Resources.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.20. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a positive return on equity of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TECK shares. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Teck Resources from $12.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Teck Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Teck Resources from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teck Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.16.

Shares of Teck Resources stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.82. 122,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,892,156. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.44 and its 200 day moving average is $10.11. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of -10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.52. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $17.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.037 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.76%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 164.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,833,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,100 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Teck Resources by 9.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 624,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,684,000 after purchasing an additional 51,890 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Teck Resources by 0.8% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,533,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,994,000 after purchasing an additional 20,945 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Teck Resources by 0.7% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,228,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,422,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Teck Resources by 94,940.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares during the period. 45.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

