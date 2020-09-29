Zacks: Analysts Expect Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) Will Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Analysts expect that Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Vocera Communications’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.19. Vocera Communications posted earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Vocera Communications will report full-year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.33. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Vocera Communications.

Get Vocera Communications alerts:

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $47.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.54 million. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a negative return on equity of 8.19%. Vocera Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Vocera Communications from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Craig Hallum raised Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vocera Communications from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 1st. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vocera Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.27.

In other news, General Counsel Douglas Alan Carlen sold 3,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total transaction of $97,431.17. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 96,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,609.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 14,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total value of $303,779.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,384 shares of company stock worth $1,702,363. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VCRA. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Vocera Communications by 160.9% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 215,803 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after acquiring an additional 133,100 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vocera Communications by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 208,096 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 12,605 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vocera Communications by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 409,888 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,690,000 after purchasing an additional 167,405 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Vocera Communications by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,766 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vocera Communications by 140.9% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 74,732 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 43,705 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCRA traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $28.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,838. Vocera Communications has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $33.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $929.90 million, a PE ratio of -59.71 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.21 and a 200-day moving average of $22.99.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vocera Communications (VCRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vocera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vocera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.