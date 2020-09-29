Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY) to report earnings per share of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Byline Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.24. Byline Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 46.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will report full year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.12. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Byline Bancorp.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $65.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.10 million. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 6.00%.

A number of research analysts have commented on BY shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Byline Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Byline Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

In related news, CFO Lindsay Y. Corby sold 2,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.73, for a total value of $29,088.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Owen Beacom sold 28,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total transaction of $382,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,162.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,481,612. Company insiders own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BY. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 486.5% in the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 304,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 252,225 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 24.2% during the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,030,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,498,000 after buying an additional 200,995 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 10.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 340,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after buying an additional 31,633 shares during the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,550,000 after buying an additional 30,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 25.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 144,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 28,917 shares during the last quarter. 36.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BY traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.29. 3,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,009. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.45. Byline Bancorp has a one year low of $8.13 and a one year high of $20.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 7.41%.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

