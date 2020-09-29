Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Chiasma Inc (NASDAQ:CHMA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Chiasma Inc (NASDAQ:CHMA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.41) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Chiasma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.46) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.33). Chiasma posted earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 105%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Chiasma will report full-year earnings of ($1.66) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.82) to ($1.50). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($0.86). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Chiasma.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.10).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CHMA shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Chiasma from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Chiasma from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chiasma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Chiasma in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Chiasma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.44.

CHMA stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.38. 12,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,841. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.01 and its 200-day moving average is $4.98. Chiasma has a 12 month low of $2.88 and a 12 month high of $7.75. The company has a market cap of $254.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.62.

In other Chiasma news, CEO Raj Kannan acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $42,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,799. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Chiasma by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 621,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after buying an additional 22,703 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Chiasma by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,554,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,324,000 after buying an additional 24,677 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Chiasma by 24.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chiasma by 10.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 494,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 45,637 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Chiasma during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

About Chiasma

Chiasma, Inc, a clinical late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease worldwide. The company develops oral octreotide capsules for adult patients under the MYCAPSSA name, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the body's production of excess growth hormone.

