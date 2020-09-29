Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Internet Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the lowest is $0.41. First Internet Bancorp posted earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 27%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.03. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $2.46. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Internet Bancorp.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $19.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.32 million. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 7.71%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on INBK shares. ValuEngine lowered First Internet Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Internet Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:INBK traded down $0.66 on Thursday, hitting $14.52. 313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,652. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.75 million, a P/E ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. First Internet Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.47 and a 1-year high of $28.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 9.56%.

In related news, Director Jerry L. Williams bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $29,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,036 shares in the company, valued at $660,099.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 19.3% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 12,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $241,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 8,005 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.27% of the company’s stock.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

