Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) to announce $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Fiverr International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.10. Fiverr International posted earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 166.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiverr International will report full year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Fiverr International.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $47.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.54 million. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 9.41% and a negative net margin of 15.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

FVRR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Fiverr International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Fiverr International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised Fiverr International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiverr International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.70.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FVRR. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the second quarter valued at $751,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Fiverr International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,036,000. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in Fiverr International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $454,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fiverr International in the second quarter worth about $344,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Fiverr International in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FVRR stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $141.93. The stock had a trading volume of 37,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,957. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Fiverr International has a 12 month low of $17.96 and a 12 month high of $143.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -209.39 and a beta of 2.45.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 200 categories in 8 verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

