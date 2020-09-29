Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $905.46 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) will report $905.46 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Genpact’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $912.35 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $900.41 million. Genpact reported sales of $888.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Genpact will report full-year sales of $3.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.65 billion to $3.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.92 billion to $4.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Genpact.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $900.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.03 million. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 8.71%. Genpact’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on G shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Genpact from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of G. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Genpact by 25.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,089,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,329 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Genpact by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 668,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,534,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Genpact by 987.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Genpact by 52.8% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 4,116 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Genpact by 714.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 6,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:G traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $38.54. The company had a trading volume of 4,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,363. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.68. Genpact has a twelve month low of $19.41 and a twelve month high of $45.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.097 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Genpact’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

