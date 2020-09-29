Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) to Announce $0.40 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.41. Healthcare Realty Trust also reported earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.67. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Healthcare Realty Trust.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 5.85%.

Several research firms have issued reports on HR. Raymond James upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.90.

In related news, Director Edward Hall Braman acquired 2,000 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.85 per share, for a total transaction of $55,700.00. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HR. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 28.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 498,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,934,000 after purchasing an additional 109,540 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 227.5% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 37,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 26,386 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 300,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,808,000 after acquiring an additional 41,400 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 28,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HR stock opened at $29.91 on Friday. Healthcare Realty Trust has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.93 and a beta of 0.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

Featured Story: Key terms to understand channel trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Healthcare Realty Trust (HR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.