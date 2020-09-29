Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Will Post Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) to announce earnings of $1.00 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.05 and the lowest is $0.97. Intercontinental Exchange posted earnings of $1.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will report full year earnings of $4.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.29 to $4.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.29 to $4.84. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Intercontinental Exchange.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 29.01%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ICE. Loop Capital began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.31.

ICE stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $101.64. 21,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,551,681. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52-week low of $63.51 and a 52-week high of $106.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.61 and a 200-day moving average of $93.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.59.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total transaction of $226,880.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total value of $9,554,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 197,534 shares of company stock worth $19,458,608. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,172,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,389,000 after acquiring an additional 280,400 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 9,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 113.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 130,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,920,000 after acquiring an additional 69,300 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 444.2% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 796,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,924,000 after acquiring an additional 22,236 shares in the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

