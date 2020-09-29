Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW) to Announce $0.88 EPS

Analysts forecast that International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.88 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for International Seaways’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the highest is $1.01. International Seaways posted earnings per share of ($0.41) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 314.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that International Seaways will report full-year earnings of $5.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.69 to $5.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $5.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow International Seaways.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.13. International Seaways had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $139.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.55 million.

A number of research firms have commented on INSW. Pareto Securities lowered International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Fearnley Fonds downgraded International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised International Seaways from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised International Seaways from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INSW. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in International Seaways by 8.0% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,452,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,733,000 after purchasing an additional 107,063 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in International Seaways in the 1st quarter worth about $19,602,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of International Seaways by 49.5% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 788,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,876,000 after acquiring an additional 261,035 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Seaways by 6.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 360,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,620,000 after acquiring an additional 21,481 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of International Seaways by 2,941.9% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 311,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,087,000 after acquiring an additional 301,100 shares during the period. 76.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE INSW traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.47. The company had a trading volume of 7,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,187. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.41. International Seaways has a 12 month low of $13.92 and a 12 month high of $31.39. The stock has a market cap of $402.13 million, a P/E ratio of 4.08 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 8th. International Seaways’s payout ratio is 39.34%.

International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trades. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated a fleet of 48 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 6 Aframaxes, 11 Panamaxes, and 10 medium range tankers.

