Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) Will Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) will post $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Invitation Homes’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.32. Invitation Homes posted earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Invitation Homes will report full year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Invitation Homes.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.22). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $449.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

INVH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Invitation Homes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Invitation Homes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.77.

NYSE:INVH traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.03. 75,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,119,562. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.67 and a 200 day moving average of $26.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Invitation Homes has a twelve month low of $15.64 and a twelve month high of $32.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.84.

In other news, CFO Ernest Michael Freedman sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $1,512,500.00. Also, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $2,366,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,924,944.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 193,856 shares of company stock valued at $5,759,990. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 97.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Invitation Homes by 117.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 178.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

