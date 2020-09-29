Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) to Announce -$24.37 EPS

Brokerages expect Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) to report ($24.37) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nabors Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($20.98) and the lowest is ($28.77). Nabors Industries reported earnings of ($15.50) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 57.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will report full year earnings of ($78.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($79.50) to ($76.92). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($77.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($80.61) to ($74.45). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Nabors Industries.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($14.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($26.40) by $11.95. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 33.84% and a negative return on equity of 21.14%. The business had revenue of $535.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.71 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NBR shares. Citigroup cut shares of Nabors Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nabors Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. AltaCorp Capital cut shares of Nabors Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Nabors Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Nabors Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Nabors Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.96.

Shares of NYSE:NBR traded down $2.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.23. 14,911 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,873. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.66. Nabors Industries has a 52-week low of $9.79 and a 52-week high of $167.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $222.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 3.24.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,569,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after acquiring an additional 518,376 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 669,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 493.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,709,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421,129 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 808.5% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 445,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 396,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,239,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 4,076,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.07% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

