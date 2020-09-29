Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Will Post Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) to post earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for ResMed’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.72. ResMed posted earnings per share of $0.93 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that ResMed will report full-year earnings of $4.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.31 to $5.06. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.64 to $5.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ResMed.

Get ResMed alerts:

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.36. ResMed had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The business had revenue of $770.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on RMD shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of ResMed from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

RMD stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $172.70. 15,106 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 695,053. ResMed has a 52 week low of $108.85 and a 52 week high of $208.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 19th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.77%.

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.49, for a total value of $438,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,228,144.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.49, for a total transaction of $201,287.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,320,563.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,011 shares of company stock worth $4,837,079 in the last ninety days. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in ResMed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,018,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in ResMed by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 453,587 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,088,000 after purchasing an additional 39,240 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in ResMed by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 226,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,572,000 after purchasing an additional 14,982 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC purchased a new position in ResMed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $395,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in ResMed by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ResMed (RMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.