Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) Will Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) to report earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Retail Properties of America’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.21. Retail Properties of America reported earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Retail Properties of America will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.93. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Retail Properties of America.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.21). Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 0.42%.

RPAI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Retail Properties of America from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

NYSE:RPAI traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,786,918. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 565.00 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.41 and a 200-day moving average of $6.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Retail Properties of America has a 52-week low of $2.87 and a 52-week high of $14.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. Retail Properties of America’s payout ratio is presently 18.52%.

In other news, Director Gerald M. Gorski sold 22,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total value of $144,554.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,379.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RPAI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,794,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,275,000 after purchasing an additional 711,030 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 49.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 864,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after acquiring an additional 286,100 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 7.5% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 148,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 103.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 929,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after buying an additional 471,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Retail Properties of America in the first quarter valued at $494,000. 97.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

