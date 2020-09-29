Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) to Announce $0.52 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) will report $0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TowneBank’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.42. TowneBank also reported earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TowneBank will report full-year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.94. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TowneBank.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $162.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.07 million. TowneBank had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 19.47%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of TowneBank in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BidaskClub lowered TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. TowneBank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

TOWN traded down $0.61 on Thursday, reaching $15.94. 4,193 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,700. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. TowneBank has a one year low of $15.03 and a one year high of $29.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.31%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOWN. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in TowneBank by 15.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 162,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 102,539 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 5,267 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 11,582 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of TowneBank by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 92,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 8,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of TowneBank by 114.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,939 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 44,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for small- and medium-size businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts.

