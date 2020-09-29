Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.16 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) will report $1.16 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Under Armour’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.19 billion. Under Armour reported sales of $1.43 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Under Armour will report full-year sales of $3.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.80 billion to $3.97 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.10 billion to $5.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Under Armour.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $707.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.23 million. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 15.21%. Under Armour’s quarterly revenue was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on UAA shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Under Armour from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Under Armour in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Under Armour from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UAA. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 94.1% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 17,431,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,545,000 after buying an additional 8,452,056 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Under Armour by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,608,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,284,000 after purchasing an additional 25,887 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 39.7% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 3,736,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,258 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,982,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,414,000 after purchasing an additional 74,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 632.4% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,921,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522,500 shares during the period. 32.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UAA stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.97. The stock had a trading volume of 202,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,843,979. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.17.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

