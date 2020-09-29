Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $87.41 Million

Equities analysts predict that Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM) will report $87.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Verra Mobility’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $96.57 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $79.30 million. Verra Mobility posted sales of $128.24 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 31.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verra Mobility will report full-year sales of $380.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $358.00 million to $396.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $424.05 million, with estimates ranging from $364.40 million to $522.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Verra Mobility.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $79.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.75 million.

VRRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northcoast Research started coverage on Verra Mobility in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Verra Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.93.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Verra Mobility by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 12,115,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,503,000 after purchasing an additional 5,235,373 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Equity Advisors LLC DE raised its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 11.5% in the first quarter. Platinum Equity Advisors LLC DE now owns 24,239,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,072,000 after buying an additional 2,500,000 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 39.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,117,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,819,000 after buying an additional 1,995,723 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,571,000. Finally, ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 5,905,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,162,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VRRM stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $9.51. 12,387 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,449,618. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.74 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.67. Verra Mobility has a one year low of $5.63 and a one year high of $17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verra Mobility (VRRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.