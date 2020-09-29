Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) to Post -$0.30 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) will announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Yelp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.47) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Yelp reported earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 314.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yelp will report full year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($0.55). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Yelp.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The local business review company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $169.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.60 million. Yelp had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share.

YELP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Yelp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Yelp in a report on Friday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Yelp in a report on Friday, August 7th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Yelp in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Yelp in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.44.

Yelp stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.04. The company had a trading volume of 23,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,341. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.93 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.08 and a 200-day moving average of $21.97. Yelp has a 52 week low of $12.89 and a 52 week high of $37.49.

In other news, insider Laurence Wilson sold 2,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total transaction of $44,919.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 161,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,535,742.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 2,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total value of $58,747.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,980 shares of company stock worth $409,717 over the last quarter. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yelp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 806.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Yelp in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Yelp by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,239 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Yelp during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

