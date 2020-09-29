Zacks: Brokerages Expect AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.14 Billion

Analysts forecast that AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) will post sales of $2.14 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for AGCO’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.02 billion and the highest is $2.18 billion. AGCO posted sales of $2.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AGCO will report full year sales of $8.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.30 billion to $8.39 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $8.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.70 billion to $9.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AGCO.

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 9.99%.

AGCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of AGCO in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank cut shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.25.

Shares of NYSE AGCO traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.65. 20,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568,127. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.80, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.58. AGCO has a 1-year low of $35.33 and a 1-year high of $81.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. AGCO’s payout ratio is 14.41%.

In other news, VP Gary L. Collar sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total value of $721,600.00. Also, SVP Lucinda B. Smith sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $182,500.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,046 shares of company stock worth $1,088,685. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in AGCO in the 2nd quarter worth $343,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 30,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of AGCO in the 2nd quarter worth about $332,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of AGCO in the 2nd quarter worth about $549,000. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AGCO (AGCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.