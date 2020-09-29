Zacks: Brokerages Expect Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) to Announce $0.14 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is $0.13. Algonquin Power & Utilities also reported earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will report full year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Algonquin Power & Utilities.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $343.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.37 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AQN. National Bank Financial set a $15.75 target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Algonquin Power & Utilities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $477,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the first quarter worth $17,308,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,236,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,715,000 after purchasing an additional 198,700 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 7,966.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 43,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 43,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth $16,992,000. 36.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AQN traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $14.20. 40,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 849,485. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.52. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $16.85. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.308 dividend. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.68%. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.41%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.