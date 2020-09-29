Zacks: Brokerages Expect Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) Will Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) will report earnings per share of $0.32 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. Axalta Coating Systems reported earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will report full year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.93. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.79. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Axalta Coating Systems.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $652.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.17 million. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 1.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on AXTA shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $21.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axalta Coating Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.64.

AXTA traded down $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $22.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,774,706. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12 month low of $12.92 and a 12 month high of $31.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.58.

In related news, EVP Steven R. Markevich sold 44,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,114,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 534,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $12,106,122.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 620,384 shares of company stock worth $14,200,890 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 172.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,619,262 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $79,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,587 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 601.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,279,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $73,939,000 after buying an additional 2,812,124 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 179.2% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,125,186 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $71,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647,911 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 716.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,001,568 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $67,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 81.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,807,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $100,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599,596 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

