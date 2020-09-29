Zacks: Brokerages Expect Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) Will Announce Earnings of $3.26 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) will report earnings of $3.26 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.11 and the highest is $3.36. Canadian Pacific Railway reported earnings of $3.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will report full-year earnings of $13.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.74 to $13.72. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $14.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.96 to $15.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Canadian Pacific Railway.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $4.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.32. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 34.28% and a net margin of 29.48%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.30 earnings per share.

CP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $299.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $271.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $239.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $215.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.52.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 425.0% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 126 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 126.7% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CP stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $302.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,083. The company has a market cap of $40.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $297.09 and a 200-day moving average of $254.65. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52 week low of $173.26 and a 52 week high of $312.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.7065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.84%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

