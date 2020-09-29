Zacks: Brokerages Expect Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to Announce $1.10 EPS

Brokerages expect Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to post earnings per share of $1.10 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Caterpillar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.28. Caterpillar reported earnings of $2.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 58.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar will report full year earnings of $5.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.92 to $5.50. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.68 to $8.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Caterpillar.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CAT. Deutsche Bank raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $126.50 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Caterpillar from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Caterpillar from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Caterpillar from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.42.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $231,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,306. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV now owns 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

CAT stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.39. The stock had a trading volume of 115,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,144,625. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Caterpillar has a 1-year low of $87.50 and a 1-year high of $156.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $145.31 and a 200 day moving average of $126.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.13.

Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

