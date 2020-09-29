Zacks: Brokerages Expect Electromed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMD) to Announce -$0.05 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Electromed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMD) will announce ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Electromed’s earnings. Electromed posted earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 141.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Electromed will report full-year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Electromed.

Electromed (NASDAQ:ELMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $6.88 million for the quarter.

ELMD traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $10.51. The company had a trading volume of 3,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,800. Electromed has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $19.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.60.

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation therapy in pulmonary care for patients of all ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment to patients with compromised pulmonary function; and SmartVest SQL System that provides advanced generator programmability and an enhanced pause feature with save, lock, and restore functionality.

