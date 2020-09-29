Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) Will Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) to announce earnings per share of $0.31 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.27. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap posted earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap will report full-year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.50. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.12. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 54.92%.

Several research firms have issued reports on HASI. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BTIG Research started coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.10.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $383,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,861,313.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 9.3% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 1.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 2.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 0.8% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 62,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 2.9% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HASI stock opened at $40.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.98. The company has a quick ratio of 31.48, a current ratio of 31.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.68. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $43.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.25%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

