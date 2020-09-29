Zacks: Brokerages Expect McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) to Announce $3.83 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) will announce earnings of $3.83 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for McKesson’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.02 and the lowest is $3.43. McKesson reported earnings per share of $3.60 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that McKesson will report full year earnings of $15.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.88 to $15.42. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $16.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.63 to $18.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for McKesson.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $55.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.16 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 42.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.31 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.79.

In other McKesson news, Director Marie L/Ca Knowles sold 1,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total value of $174,510.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in McKesson by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,367,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,981 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,442,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876,293 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,211,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,122,000 after acquiring an additional 832,260 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 403.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 851,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,233,000 after acquiring an additional 682,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,252,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,428,000 after acquiring an additional 596,395 shares during the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCK stock traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $148.85. 9,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,622,428. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. McKesson has a 52-week low of $112.60 and a 52-week high of $172.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

