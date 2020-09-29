Zacks: Brokerages Expect Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) Will Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Analysts expect that Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) will announce $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Mercury Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. Mercury Systems posted earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercury Systems will report full-year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Mercury Systems.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRCY. BidaskClub raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BofA Securities raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.11.

In related news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total value of $30,512.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,375.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Ruppert sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,946 shares of company stock worth $10,253,620. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,771,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,687,000 after acquiring an additional 16,719 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Mercury Systems by 5.5% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,427,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,154,000 after buying an additional 126,313 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Mercury Systems by 4.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,330,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,245,000 after buying an additional 97,109 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Mercury Systems by 59.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,779,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,985,000 after buying an additional 662,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mercury Systems by 5.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,121,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,222,000 after buying an additional 55,950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

MRCY traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $78.56. 757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,330. Mercury Systems has a fifty-two week low of $52.24 and a fifty-two week high of $96.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.01.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

