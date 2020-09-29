Zacks: Brokerages Expect Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $430,000.00

Wall Street brokerages expect that Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN) will announce sales of $430,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mersana Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $250,000.00 and the highest is $600,000.00. Mersana Therapeutics posted sales of $840,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $1.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $810,000.00 to $2.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.80 million, with estimates ranging from $990,000.00 to $2.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Mersana Therapeutics.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.43 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.92% and a negative net margin of 4,119.91%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Mersana Therapeutics from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.20.

MRSN traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.50. 24,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,262,975. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 2.47. Mersana Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.32 and a 1-year high of $26.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.65. The company has a quick ratio of 13.15, a current ratio of 13.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

In related news, VP Ashish Mandelia sold 3,383 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $76,083.67. Also, insider Eva M. Jack sold 35,248 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $775,456.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,248 shares in the company, valued at $775,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,245 shares of company stock worth $1,277,425. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 33.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,286,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,160,000 after purchasing an additional 821,160 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 51.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,864,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,028,000 after purchasing an additional 972,435 shares in the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,297,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 150.0% during the first quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 41.8% during the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,910,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,694,000 after purchasing an additional 563,287 shares in the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

