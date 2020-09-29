Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.11 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) will post sales of $15.11 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sharps Compliance’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $14.74 million and the highest estimate coming in at $15.80 million. Sharps Compliance reported sales of $13.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sharps Compliance will report full year sales of $58.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $57.43 million to $58.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $63.15 million, with estimates ranging from $61.05 million to $65.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sharps Compliance.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 4.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SMED. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Sharps Compliance in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Sharps Compliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. TheStreet raised Sharps Compliance from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Sharps Compliance in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Sharps Compliance currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

In other news, CEO David P. Tusa sold 28,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total value of $220,742.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,559 shares in the company, valued at $747,271.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Diana P. Diaz sold 9,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total transaction of $71,534.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,789.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,699 shares of company stock worth $928,960. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cpwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 17,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 171,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 7,165 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 14.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,317 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sharps Compliance during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Sharps Compliance in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 43.59% of the company’s stock.

Sharps Compliance stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,621. Sharps Compliance has a 1 year low of $3.74 and a 1 year high of $8.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.86 million, a PE ratio of 49.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of -0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste and used healthcare materials generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Medication Recovery System, a solution that facilitates the proper disposal of unused medications; MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and proper disposal of unwanted and expired prescription medications; and ComplianceTRAC, a Web-based compliance and training program.

