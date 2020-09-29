Zacks: Brokerages Expect T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) Will Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) will report $0.57 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for T-Mobile Us’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.14. T-Mobile Us reported earnings of $1.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that T-Mobile Us will report full year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $2.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $7.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for T-Mobile Us.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $17.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.72 billion. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on TMUS. BNP Paribas started coverage on T-Mobile Us in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on T-Mobile Us from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub lowered T-Mobile Us from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.09.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $2,290,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 181,142 shares in the company, valued at $20,742,570.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peter A. Ewens sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.49, for a total transaction of $21,298,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,462,499.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 129,880 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $13,527,000 after purchasing an additional 69,700 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile Us in the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in T-Mobile Us by 67.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 97,924 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,199,000 after acquiring an additional 39,293 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 30.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,098 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T-Mobile Us stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $114.26. 90,624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,974,530. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.01 and a 200 day moving average of $100.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98. T-Mobile Us has a 52 week low of $63.50 and a 52 week high of $119.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.41 billion, a PE ratio of 37.23, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.31.

About T-Mobile Us

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

