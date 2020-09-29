Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Erytech Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Erytech Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Erytech Pharma S.A. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and developes therapies for rare forms of cancer and orphan diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of eryaspase, erymethionase, eryminase, ERYZYME and ERYMMUNE which are in clinical stages. It operates primarily in France and the United States. Erytech Pharma S.A. is based in France. “

Shares of NASDAQ:ERYP opened at $5.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.24. Erytech Pharma has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $13.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

ERYTECH Pharma SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for severe forms of cancer and orphan diseases. It is developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting solid and liquid tumors for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is eryaspase, which is used for the treatment of severe solid tumors, including pancreatic cancer and in acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

