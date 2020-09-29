Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LAKELAND BANCORP INC. is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LBAI. BidaskClub cut shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lakeland Bancorp has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBAI opened at $10.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Lakeland Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $17.63.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $56.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.53 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 8.47%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lakeland Bancorp will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert E. Mccracken bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.29 per share, for a total transaction of $36,015.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired 8,681 shares of company stock worth $87,826 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 29.1% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 107,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 1.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 227,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 33.8% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 245,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 62,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the second quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 3.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 551,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,303,000 after purchasing an additional 19,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.12% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

