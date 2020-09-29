Zacks Investment Research Lowers ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) to Hold

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $8.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.68% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Annaly's shares have outperformed its industry in the past three months. The stability in the Agency mortgage backed securities (MBS) market and low borrowing rates will likely drive the company’s near-term performance. Moreover, prudent steps taken in the early market-recovery phase positioned the company’s investment portfolio well to capitalize on opportunities and deliver compelling returns. Also, decent liquidity and lower leverage well equips Annaly to navigate through the ongoing challenges. However, amid the current low-rate environment, faster prepayment speed is concerning for the company, exposing it to reinvestment risk. This is likely to affect its net interest income (NII). Also, as it is prioritizing risk and liquidity management over incremental returns, robust returns are expected to remain elusive in the near term.”

NLY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet raised shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.25 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.78.

Shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.10. The company had a trading volume of 329,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,509,531. The firm has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.09. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $10.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.63.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a positive return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 74.09%. The business had revenue of $398.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NLY. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 7.2% in the second quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 22,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 3.5% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 45,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 7.9% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 22,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 11.3% during the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 17,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

