Zacks Investment Research Lowers Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rekor Systems Inc. is the parent of Rekor Recognition Systems, Inc. It provides advanced vehicle recognition systems, powered by OpenALPR software, which improve the accuracy of license plate reads and also identify the make, model and color of vehicles. The company’s products used for law enforcement, security and surveillance, electronic toll collection, parking operations, banking and insurance, logistics, traffic management and customer loyalty. Rekor Systems Inc., formerly known as Novume Solutions Inc., is based in Chantilly, Virginia. “

Separately, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Rekor Systems from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th.

Rekor Systems stock opened at $5.75 on Friday. Rekor Systems has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $7.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.79 and a 200-day moving average of $4.12.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 million. Research analysts anticipate that Rekor Systems will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Rodney Hillman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total transaction of $97,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Alan Berman purchased 2,725,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.57 per share, with a total value of $7,005,398.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,747,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,061,938.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rekor Systems stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems Inc (NASDAQ:REKR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Rekor Systems at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiary, Rekor Recognition Systems, Inc, provides artificial intelligence and machine-learning enabled automated license plate recognition (ALPR) systems. Its ALPR systems are powered by OpenALPR software to enhance the accuracy of license plate reads to industry-leading levels, as well as to identify the make, model, and color of vehicles.

