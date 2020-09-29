Zacks Investment Research Lowers RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The Company owns, develops, acquires, manages and leases regional malls, community shopping centers and single tenant properties. RPT Realty, formerly known as Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust, is based in New York, United States. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RPT. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on RPT Realty from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of RPT Realty in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut RPT Realty from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RPT Realty presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.90.

NYSE RPT opened at $5.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. RPT Realty has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $15.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.40. The company has a market cap of $463.82 million, a PE ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.17.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.25). RPT Realty had a net margin of 35.25% and a return on equity of 10.48%. Research analysts forecast that RPT Realty will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPT. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 30,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 10,685 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in RPT Realty by 4.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 309,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 14,382 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in RPT Realty by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 155,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in RPT Realty by 69.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in RPT Realty by 40.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 6,504 shares during the period. 95.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's locally-curated consumer experiences reflect the lifestyles of its diverse neighborhoods and match the modern expectations of its retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPT.

