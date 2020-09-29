Zacks Investment Research Lowers WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WidePoint is a technology-based provider of products and services to the government sector and commercial markets. WidePoint specializes in providing systems engineering, integration and information technology services. WidePoint’s wholly owned subsidiary, ORC, is at the forefront of implementing government-compliant eAuthentication identity management managed services and associated systems engineering/integration. ORC has earned four major U.S. federal government certifications offering the highest levels of assurance for transactions over the Internet. WidePoint’s profile of customers encompasses U.S. Federal Government agencies, including the Department of Defense, the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Justice as well as major U.S. defense contractors and several major pharmaceutical companies. “

Separately, B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of WidePoint in a report on Friday, August 14th.

WYY opened at $0.51 on Friday. WidePoint has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $0.99.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $54.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.73 million.

In related news, CFO Kellie H. Kim acquired 89,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.52 per share, for a total transaction of $46,625.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 189,664 shares in the company, valued at $98,625.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WYY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WidePoint in the first quarter worth $48,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in WidePoint in the 2nd quarter worth $632,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in WidePoint in the 2nd quarter worth $371,000. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WidePoint in the second quarter valued at about $374,000.

WidePoint Company Profile

WidePoint Corporation provides trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions to the government and commercial sectors in North America and Europe. It offers federally certified secure identity management and communications solutions through a proprietary portal. The company provides telecom lifecycle management solutions to corporations, governments, and not-for-profit organizations that provide visibility of telecom assets enabling clients to secure and manage the telecom assets; and telecom bill presentment analytical solutions, including bill presentment, subscriber data intelligence, and hosted voice analytics to communications service providers.

