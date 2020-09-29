Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $15.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Reliant Bancorp Inc. is a commercial bank which offers deposit, lending and mortgage products and services to business and consumer customers. It operates primarily in Davidson, Robertson, Sumner, Williamson, Maury and Hickman counties. Reliant Bancorp Inc., formerly known as Commerce Union Bancshares Inc., is based in TN, United States. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on RBNC. ValuEngine downgraded Reliant Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James started coverage on Reliant Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Reliant Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.50.

NASDAQ RBNC opened at $13.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $224.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.11. Reliant Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.45 and a twelve month high of $24.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $34.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.83 million. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 13.74%. Research analysts expect that Reliant Bancorp will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider William M. Fitzgerald II acquired 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.39 per share, with a total value of $112,347.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,347. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 9,112 shares of company stock worth $139,227 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBNC. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP boosted its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 239.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 388,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,329,000 after purchasing an additional 274,087 shares in the last quarter. Stilwell Value LLC acquired a new position in Reliant Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,640,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 512,561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,350,000 after purchasing an additional 189,197 shares during the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Reliant Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,829,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 283.1% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 120,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 88,903 shares during the last quarter. 30.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing and interest bearing demand deposits.

