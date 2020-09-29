Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) to Hold

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $21.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.92% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Dismal performance of Trinity’s Rail Products Group is concerning. The segment’s below-par performance is due to low railcar deliveries and reduced operational efficiency. Segmental revenues declined 31.8% in the first six months of 2020. Mainly due to coronavirus-related disruptions, the company has reported lower-than-expected earnings per share in the first two quarters of 2020. What is worse coronavirus concerns are likely to weigh on Trinity’s shipping volumes in the near term as well. We like the company’s efforts to reward its investors. Despite adversities, it returned $82 million to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases in first-half 2020. Its sound liquidity position is also encouraging. As of Jun 30, 2020, Trinity did not have any current debt, while its cash and equivalents were $157 million.”

Several other research firms have also commented on TRN. Cowen cut their price objective on Trinity Industries from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. TheStreet cut Trinity Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.83.

Trinity Industries stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.64. The company had a trading volume of 4,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,747. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 151.08 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.47. Trinity Industries has a 1-year low of $14.53 and a 1-year high of $24.64.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $509.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.00 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 4.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Todd Maclin acquired 10,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.59 per share, with a total value of $199,818.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,486.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRN. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Twin Tree Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 269.5% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 3,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Trinity Industries by 17.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

