ZALANDO SE/ADR’s (ZLNDY) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

ZALANDO SE/ADR (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ZALANDO SE/ADR in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ZALANDO SE/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ZALANDO SE/ADR in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ZALANDO SE/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded ZALANDO SE/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Get ZALANDO SE/ADR alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZLNDY traded up $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.15. 9,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.11. ZALANDO SE/ADR has a 1-year low of $15.64 and a 1-year high of $46.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.87. The firm has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.24 and a beta of 1.73.

ZALANDO SE/ADR (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter. ZALANDO SE/ADR had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 1.52%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ZALANDO SE/ADR will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

About ZALANDO SE/ADR

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

Featured Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for ZALANDO SE/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZALANDO SE/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.