ZCore (ZCR) Price Tops $0.0205 on Exchanges

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 29th. One ZCore coin can now be bought for about $0.0205 or 0.00000192 BTC on popular exchanges including $18.94, $20.33, $33.94 and $7.50. ZCore has a market cap of $159,335.57 and approximately $436.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZCore has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ZCore

ZCR is a coin. ZCore’s total supply is 7,764,994 coins. ZCore’s official website is zcore.cash . ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZCore Coin Trading

ZCore can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $18.94, $50.98, $10.39, $33.94, $32.15, $51.55, $24.43, $5.60, $20.33, $13.77, $24.68 and $7.50. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZCore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

